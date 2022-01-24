Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar minister's son, brother booked after clash leaves man injured

BETTIAH: Bihar tourism minister Narayan Prasad’s son, Niraj Kumar, and brother, Harendra Prasad, were among seven people booked on Sunday after a clash between two groups near Bettiah left a 28-year-old man injured, police said on Monday
In her First Information Report, Rina Devi, the mother of the man Janardan Kumar, alleged her son was injured after the minister’s son hit him with the butt of his firearm while the latter was playing cricket.

The man sustained injuries when Niraj Kumar allegedly assaulted him, said Ugra Nath Jha, a local police officer.

Police have lodged the case against the seven including under the Arms Act.

Niraj Kumar denied the allegations and added Janardan Kumar was injured when a brick was thrown by another group at him. He added the brick missed the target and hit the 28-year-old. “Some villagers are trying to encroach our land at Hardiya Koritola village. They misbehaved with my uncle when he objected to construction material on our land. They snatched my licensed arms.”

Police have received a counter-complaint from Harendra Prasad. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” said Jha.

