Bihar minister writes to all parties for caste-census meet under CM on June 1

PATNA: Bihar parliamentary affairs minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary on Sunday wrote to the leaders of all the political parties for a scheduled meeting on the issue of caste census in the state under the chairmanship of chief minister Nitish Kumar at 4pm on June 1.

The meeting will happen just a day after the last date for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha. If there are only five nominations for the five seats, two each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and one from the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) will win uncontested. So far, only the RJD’s two candidates have filed their nominations. Both the BJP and the JD-U have kept it on hold so far, creating room for speculations about their likely moves.

In his letter, Choudhary, who had earlier announced the June 1 date for the meeting after talking to leaders of different political parties, has written that chief minister Nitish Kumar had decided to “call an all-party meeting after the Centre expressed its inability to accept the Bihar Legislative Assembly’s unanimous resolutions to hold the census on caste lines”.

“The Vidhan Sabha had unanimously passed the resolution for holding caste census along with the 2021 Census. When the Centre expressed its inability for it, the CM decided to do it in the state. The meeting has been called in that regard at Samvad (CM secretariat). You all the requested to participate in it,” he wrote.

Choudhary said that both the resolutions were unanimously passed during his tenure as Speaker and all the parties were united on the matter in the state. “The meeting will deliberate on how to go about it. All the leaders of legislature parties have been invited to the meeting, as the resolutions had been passed by the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.

BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal has already announced that his party will participate in it, while the RJD has been vocal with its demand for caste census with leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav even going to the extent of threatening to launch a ‘padyatra’ on the issue if the CM did not go ahead with it.

Though the CM has also been consistently batting for caste census as a necessity for better planning on the basis of correct population of different castes, the matter remained on the back-burner due to political compulsions and the BJP’s reported reluctance. However, it reached a flashpoint recently ahead of Rajya Sabha nominations and the BJP, in a climb down, agreed to participate in it.

Though there is no official data available on the actual strengths of different castes, all the estimates are based on projections from old caste census, which was last done in 1931. There have often been demands for it and some initiatives were also taken, but it could not materialise, even as caste remained an overriding factor for getting the electoral arithmetic right. The socio-economic census by the UPA government also failed to serve the purpose due to large number of discrepancies.

Later, Justice Rohini Commission proposed sub-categorisation of reservation for other backward castes (OBCs) in the government sector. The commission recommended splitting 27% reservation for the OBCs into different categories for equitable distribution of benefits among different sub-castes to ensure that the benefits reached the really deprived sections. The commission was set up in 2017. After several extensions, it submitted its report, dividing 2,633 OBC castes in the Central list into four sub-categories for split of 27% quota into 2, 6, 9 and 10%.

In 2019, the Bihar Legislative Assembly passed two government resolutions – one favouring caste-wise census in 2021 and another for continuing with the old 200-point roster system, which treats university as the unit, not the 13-point roster system that treats department as the unit.

In 2020, ahead of the state elections, the Bihar Assembly again passed two resolutions – one against the contentious National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in the state and another for caste-based census in 2021. They were passed unanimously.

