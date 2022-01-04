Bihar panchayat polls: Females sweep elections for district boards posts

Female candidates in Bihar have swept the elections for the coveted posts of chairperson and deputy chairperson of district boards, the apex body of the three-tier rural local bodies, as per results declared late Monday evening.

Of the total 38 district boards, 29 posts of chairperson and 24 posts of deputy chairperson have been won by females in an indirect election in which the newly elected ward members in panchayats form the electorate, as per data compiled by the State Election Commission (SEC).

For the post of chairperson, females have beaten their male counterparts in at least 11 district boards where there was no reservation for women nominees. They have fared equally well in winning 24 posts of deputy chairperson despite there being no reservation for female candidates for the post.

The margin of victory for winners has varied from 42 votes to as small as six votes in different district boards, indicating the close contest.

There are 18 district boards where the post of chairperson is reserved for women, including seven from SCs/STs and backward classes, as part of the policy to give 50% reservation for women in seats in panchayat bodies asz provisioned in the panchayati raj act.

“This is a welcome change. It indicates the change in social milieu and breaking of traditional mould,” said State Election Commissioner Dr Deepak Prasad.

Another striking aspect of the election for district board chairpersons is that several old faces, including some having strong political background, have lost.

For instance, Rani Bharti, daughter of Bima Bharti, a former minister and JD(U) MLA from Rupauli, lost the election for the post of chairperson of Purnia district board to Wahida Sarwar by 19 votes.

“In at least 28-29 district boards, new faces have been elected as chairperson and deputy chairperson,” said an official in the SEC.

The panchayat election in Bihar to fill up 2.55 lakh posts were conducted in 11 phases, from September 24 to December 12 last year.

