Bihar: PG students face delay in academic session

With the year ending, varsities in the state are yet to complete admission process for the current academic session, leaving postgraduate (PG) aspirants hassled.

Patna University (PU) commenced online admission process for PG courses in November but is yet to complete the exercise.

As per PU, the last date for filling online admission form in PG traditional courses including MA, MCom and MSc has been extended till January 8 while application window for vocational courses has been closed.

PU has around 1,800 seats in PG regular courses of science, commerce and humanities.

PU’s dean of students’ welfare Anil Kumar, said, “We are likely to complete admission process in January 2022. Scrutiny of applications will be done and merit list for PG traditional courses will be published based on marks obtained applicants in their last qualifying examination. Entrance test for PG vocational courses will be conducted by respective departments. Admission process will be expedited from the first week of January.”

Meanwhile, applicants apprehend delay in academic session.

Pankaj Kumar, a PG aspirant, said, “I have filled online admission form for pursuing MCom from Patna University in November. I am waiting for the publication of merit list. My degree part III result was announced in October and I have been sitting idle for the last three months. Ultimately, students will suffer as either classes will be curtailed or course duration will be elongated to compensate the delay in academic loss.”

Similarly, Patliputra University (PPU) is yet to begin admission process in PG courses.

“The varsity has yet not released admission form for PG courses as results of degree part III students are pending. We are expecting result publication in January. Subsequently, applications will be invited for admission in PG traditional and vocational courses”, said an official of PPU.

Nalanda Open University (NOU) has also extended date for admission in various undergraduate and post-graduate courses till January 14.