Bihar plans common database for Aadhaar-verified beneficiaries of all schemes

Bihar will develop a social registry portal having a common database of Aadhar verified beneficiaries of different welfare schemes in a bid to ensure financial discipline and ensure delivery within the stipulated time.

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet at its meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar here on Friday.

Briefing reporters through virtual mode, additional chief secretary (cabinet) Sanjay Kumar said the finance department had been authorized to develop, institutionalize and execute the Aadhaar number verified common social registry portal so that a common database of beneficiaries of all the departments is readily available for verification.

A senior finance department official there are over four crore beneficiaries of different social welfare schemes in the state. “There are nearly 2.50 crore students, who get different types of incentives from the education department. More than 80 lakh receive pension. However, the exact total number of beneficiaries is not available as different departments run their schemes on their own,” said the official.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved the proposal to offer up to 25% concession in road tax against the vehicles formally declared and dismantled as per the Centre’s scrap policy notified in October last year.

As per the cabinet note, the owner of non-commercial vehicles abandoned as scrap are eligible for 25% concession in road tax in case of purchase of new non-commercial vehicles. However, in case of commercial vehicles, the tax concession is 15%.

The government also gave its nod to the education department’s proposal to purchase benches and desks of standard specification for 2,803 primary schools at a total cost of ₹99.75 crore. The department will also procure a pair of washable masks for each student, from class 1 to 12th, of all the government schools from Jeevika at the cost of ₹51.76 crore

The cabinet also offered administration sanction for building 11 roads totalling 190 kilometres in length covering three Maoist-hit districts of Aurangabad, Banka and Gaya under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna as part of the Centre’s road connectivity project for left wing extremism affected areas. The road construction department had prepared the detailed project reports (DPRs) of the roads to be built at the cost of ₹265.36 crore.

