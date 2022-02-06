Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar police recover liquor from graveyard in Darbhanga
patna news

Bihar police recover liquor from graveyard in Darbhanga

A local resident said that anti-social elements had been using graveyards to keep liquor for a long time.
The police said that efforts were on to nab the liquor smugglers. (Representational Image)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 01:02 PM IST
ByBishnu K Jha

DARBHANGA: The Bihar police have recovered a huge quantity of Nepali liquor from a graveyard after local people confronted liquor smugglers, who in turn resorted to stone pelting in Darbhanga on Saturday. According to the police, a huge consignment of Nepali brand liquor was found in the graveyard, situated along side Gangasagar pond (ward no. 29) under Benta observation post (OP) limits.

A local resident Chand Mohammad said that anti-social elements had been using graveyards to keep liquor for a long time.

When the local people protested, the liquor mafia became furious. They started pelting stones at the residents. However, liquor smugglers fled from the spot after the police were informed.

Meanwhile, on getting the information, the station house officer (SHO) of the Laheriasarai police station, HN Singh and Benta OP in-charge Umesh Kumar reached the spot along with the police force.

“We have recovered the liquor kept in the sack from the puddle. Along with this, liquor was also recovered from the graveyard. The total recovery was to the tune of 294 litres. Liquor smugglers have been identified. Efforts were going on to nab them”, said Benta OP in-charge.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP