Bihar police recover liquor from graveyard in Darbhanga

DARBHANGA: The Bihar police have recovered a huge quantity of Nepali liquor from a graveyard after local people confronted liquor smugglers, who in turn resorted to stone pelting in Darbhanga on Saturday. According to the police, a huge consignment of Nepali brand liquor was found in the graveyard, situated along side Gangasagar pond (ward no. 29) under Benta observation post (OP) limits.

A local resident Chand Mohammad said that anti-social elements had been using graveyards to keep liquor for a long time.

When the local people protested, the liquor mafia became furious. They started pelting stones at the residents. However, liquor smugglers fled from the spot after the police were informed.

Meanwhile, on getting the information, the station house officer (SHO) of the Laheriasarai police station, HN Singh and Benta OP in-charge Umesh Kumar reached the spot along with the police force.

“We have recovered the liquor kept in the sack from the puddle. Along with this, liquor was also recovered from the graveyard. The total recovery was to the tune of 294 litres. Liquor smugglers have been identified. Efforts were going on to nab them”, said Benta OP in-charge.

