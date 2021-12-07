Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Omicron fear: Bihar private schools told to make arrangements for online classes
patna news

Omicron fear: Bihar private schools told to make arrangements for online classes

Following the government’s instruction, Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) has already asked all its associated schools to follow the preventative measures
The Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) issued a notification on Sunday evening, instructing heads of all private schools to make arrangement for online classes. (HT Photo/Representative use)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 09:57 AM IST
ByMegha

Amid rising concern over the new Covid-19 variant, Omicron, Bihar’s education department has asked all private schools in Patna to heighten preventative measures and strictly follow standard operating procedures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, and be ready to return to the online mode of teaching if the need arises.

Bihar Education Project Council (BEPC) issued a notification on Sunday evening, instructing heads of all private schools to make arrangement for online classes.

Patna district education officer Amit Kumar, said, “In view of the Omicron threat, we have asked principals and directors of all private schools to make necessary preparations in advance. Educational institutions have been asked to keep online teaching and evaluation system ready as an alternative to offline mode.”

“The schools must engage only those staff who have taken both doses of Covid-19 in daily operation. If any child informs about ill health, he/she must be secluded from offline classes”, he added.

Following the government’s instruction, Private Schools and Children Welfare Association (PSCWA) has already asked all its associated schools to follow the preventative measures.

PSCWA’s national president Shamael Ahmad, said, “Majority of private schools have conducted online classes last year. So, they are in the position to switch over to the online platform as per the need. Similarly, almost all school staff are already vaccinated at private schools.”

Last month, the state government had allowed reopening of all schools at full capacity.

