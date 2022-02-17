Bihar records higher foodgrain production in pandemic year

Bihar registered a rise of 15.72 lakh metric tonnes in foodgrain production in 2020-21, as compared to 2019-20, amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic and also saw a rise in productivity during the same period, as per the final estimates collected by the state’s agriculture department.

As per data accessed by HT, the total foodgrain production in Bihar in 2020-21 was 179.52 lakh metric tonnes while productivity was 28.12 quintals per hectare and the area of cultivation 63.84 lakh hectares. The total foodgrain production in 2019-20 was 163.80 lakh metric tonnes while productivity was 25.62 quintals per hectare.

In 2020-21, total rice production was 73.93 lakh metric tonnes, against 69.53 lakh metric tonnes in 2019-20, although the area of cultivation in 2020-21 was a bit less.

The total wheat production in 2020-21 was 66.35 lakh metric tonnes, against 55.79 lakh metric tonnes in 2019-20, a rise of 10.56 lakh metric tonnes. Data suggests the production of oilseeds and pulses was also better in 2020-21.

“The initiatives like supplying seeds at the doorstep of farmers during the lockdown and providing crop input subsidy following floods in several north Bihar districts in 2020 during the kharif season helped farmers increase productivity,” said an official in the agriculture department.

N Saravana Kumar, secretary at agriculture department, said the final estimates of foodgrain production of 2020-21 was a matter of satisfaction despite floods and Covid-19 restrictions. “The higher foodgrain production in 2020-21 during both kharif and rabi season is a big achievement,” he said.

Projections of foodgrain production in 2021-22 so far looks good but officials said the extensive damage to crops in north Bihar districts during the floods last year could impact the total production.

“While there was extensive damage to crops in north Bihar districts, good rainfall in southern districts has helped in good paddy cultivation. Besides, chilly conditions this rabi season are also expected to lead to a good wheat yield. So, over all, there is hope that total foodgrain production would be same as 2020-21,” said Kumar.

The agriculture department is also focusing on better incentives to farmers in the coming garma season (sowing of vegetables, pulses and other crops during April-May before kharif) to increase production of oilseeds and pulses as part of the new strategy to enhance production of other crops, officials said.

“Apart from conventional crops, the department is focusing on increasing production oilseeds and pulses as it generates higher income for farmers and also helps in food sufficiency,” said another official.

