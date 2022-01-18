Bihar reels under cold wave conditions, Gaya shivers at 5.1°C

PATNA: Bihar continued to reel under intense cold conditions with the mercury dropping below 10°C at several places, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Tuesday.

“Altogether six cities including Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, East Champaran, Saran, and Muzaffarpur witnessed cold wave conditions,” said MeT officials.

As per the daily bulletin issued, the maximum temperature in the state hovered around 18°C while the average minimum temperature plunged to 8°C. Gaya remained the coldest in the state recording the lowest minimum temperature of 5.1°C. Patna recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C, Aurangabad 5.8°C, Siwan and Chhapra 6.4 °C, Nawada 7.5°C and Buxar 7.6°C.

According to weathermen, residents are unlikely to get any respite as cold wave conditions is likely to prevail till January 20 with rain and thunderstorm activities in store.

Explaining the current weather, weatherman Rajesh Kumar said, “Northerly and the north-westerly wind is dominating over the state up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. As a result, the state is likely to experience a fall in night temperature by 2°C to 3°C during the next three days. Cold wave conditions and dense fog formation is very likely to prevail at many places in the state till January 20.”

“Owing to the formation of favourable meteorological condition, parts of the state is also likely to experience light to moderate rain on January 22. Rain activities may further bring the mercury down in the state”, he added.

According to India Meteorological Department, a cold day in plains is declared when the minimum temperature falls under 10°C or there is a departure of 4.5°C to 6.4°C in maximum temperature.