Bihar: Religious places to reopen, educational institutions to function normally
patna news

Bihar: Religious places to reopen, educational institutions to function normally

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that social, political, sports, cultural, entertainment and religious events can also be organised now with permission from respective district magistrates.
By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 06:40 PM IST
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar announced new set of relaxations after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state. (HT Photo/File/Representative use)

Bihar government on Wednesday said shops, malls and parks in the state will function normally and religious places will open doors to devotees from August 26, considering the significant containment of the second wave of coronavirus infection in the state. The government also removed the cap of 50 persons from marriage ceremonies and last rites rituals. However, the ban on orchestra and marriage processions will continue.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar announced the fresh relaxations as part-6 of the phased reopening, also referred to as Unlock-6, after reviewing the Covid situation in the state in a meeting of the Crisis Management Group (CMG). The current period of Unlock-5 ends today on August 25. Under the previous guidelines, shops and businesses were instructed to remain closed on Sundays.

On Monday, Bihar recorded only nine Covid positive cases and the number of active cases stood at 101.

“From now on, all universities, colleges, technical institutes, coaching institutes will function normally and can conduct exams normally,” Kumar said in a Twitter post.

The CM said that social, political, sports, cultural, entertainment and religious events can also be organised with permission from respective district magistrates.

However, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools and restaurants will continue to operate with 50% capacity. “We need to be alert on the possible third wave as well,” said Kumar.

During Unlock-5, the government had allowed resumption of in-person learning in schools for students of class 9 and 10 from August 7 and from August 16 for classes 1 to 8 with maximum 50% attendance.

Cinema halls in the state were allowed to operate from August 7 with 50% seating capacity till 7 pm only, while malls were allowed to open on alternate days.

