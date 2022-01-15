Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar reports four Covid deaths in 24 hours

As per the bulletin, the four deaths were reported from AIIMS, Patna, and one private hospital in Motihari. Of the deceased, two were female patients and two male in the age group of 54-68. Three of them had comorbidities.
Patna district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh inspects a Covid care centre. (Santosh Kumar/HT)
Published on Jan 15, 2022 09:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

Bihar on Saturday reported four Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and 6,325 fresh cases, which took the total number of active cases in the state to 35,916, according to the health department bulletin.

In Patna, the number of active cases stood at 14,131, with 2,305 new cases found on January 14.

The recovery rate of patients slipped at 93.85% from 97.20% on January 7.

The number of patients having recovered in the last 24 hours stood at 4489, as per health department’s data.

Tests for Covid-19 have been ramped up. On January 14, total number of tests done both in government facilities and private facilities stood at 172,539 while on January 13, the number was 182,538.

