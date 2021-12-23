Bihar rolls out campaign to control tobacco consumption among schoolchildren

PATNA: Bihar’s education department launched a campaign on Wednesday to check tobacco consumption among school students.

It held a one-day workshop with the support of Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society, an NGO, for making educational institutions tobacco-free.

The department also nominated nodal officers from all 38 districts for monitoring the campaign at the district level.

All private and government schools will have groups of students and a committee to spread awareness among students and ensure effective implementation of the campaign.

Manoj Kumar, special secretary of the education department, said, “Tobacco use is injurious to health. Despite awareness of this fact, people are unable to overcome their addiction. Collective effort is required for spreading awareness.”

He cited the Global Youth Tobacco Survey of 2019 and added 7.3% of the state’s youths consumed tobacco. “Of them, 6.6% were boys and 8% girls.”