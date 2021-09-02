Bihar: Second raid against suspended DSP in DA case

A team of Bihar’s economic offence unit (EOU) raided the properties of former Paliganj DSP Tanvir Ahmad in Patna and West Champaran in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets (DA) case on Thursday, officials said.

The EOU sleuths seized documents related to land, bank account and investments during the raids.

It is the second raid by EOU sleuths against the suspended government official after a DA case was lodged against him. Ahmad, along with 17 others, including two SPs of Bhojpur and Aurangabad, was suspended on July 27 for allegedly aiding and abetting illegal sand mining mafias.

The EOU had lodged a case of DA worth ₹1.5 crore against former Dehri SDO Sunil Kumar Singh.

Separate teams of EOU sleuths raided Ahmad’s ancestral house at Piradi village under the Inarwa police station area and a flat on Digha-Ashiana in the state capital. Sources said that the house was locked when the EOU team reached there. The caretaker provided the keys. DSP’s brother Samir Ahmad, who is a teacher in a middle school, also assisted the team.

During the investigation, the EOU found that the suspended DSP had provided an account number to the sand mafias to deposit ill-gotten money. The account was said to be in the name of his relative. Ahmad used to transfer the amount received in this account into his and invest it in a hotel and a factory at Kolkata and Telangana respectively.

Additional director general, EOU, N H Khan said that the searches are on after getting warrants from the concerned court. “No estimation has been made yet to ascertain the values of all properties as,” Khan added.