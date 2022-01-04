Bihar seeks special financial assistance from Centre

The Bihar government has sought special financial package from the Centre and modification in fiscal norms, state’s finance minister and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad said on Tuesday.

Prasad said the state urgently required the financial assistance for infrastructure development and capital expenditure owing to unavoidable natural calamities. He made a formal demand for the same during the pre-budget meeting of finance ministers of different states with union finance minister Nirmala Sitharamam in New Delhi last week. “We have offered sufficient arguments to justify our demands, which include revisit of revenue sharing pattern in the Centrally sponsored schemes,” said the deputy CM.

Recently, chief minister Nitish Kumar and many of his cabinet colleagues had trashed the Niti Aayog’s report on multi-dimensional poverty index, in which Bihar was ranked at the bottom of development with regard to education, health and ease of living. The CM had questioned the authenticity for the report and the state government had sent a formal protest against it.

Declining to elaborate on the CM’s assertion about the Niti Aayog’s report, Prasad said the Bihar government had asked for review of revenue sharing pattern in the Centrally sponsored schemes as the Centre’s share in them had been on decline over the past few years. “We have asked the Centre to increase the fiscal deficit limit to 5% of the state’s GDP against the present 3%, besides raising the borrowing limit,” said the deputy CM.

Prasad said that prior to 2015-16, the Centre’s share in various centrally assisted schemes was 90%, 75% or 60%. “But in recent times, Bihar has enhanced its spending on various schemes as the Centre had slashed its share considerably. The state’s share in the Central taxes has also been decreased,” said Prasad, adding that the state had to spend a substantial share of revenue to pay salary to school teachers and pension of retired employees.

The Opposition, however, was quick to attack the state government over the issue.

“Earlier, the government promised special status to Bihar, jobs to two crore people every year and recovery of black money, but nothing happened,” Congress leader Ajay Kumar Singh said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwari said social welfare schemes had become a den of corruption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON