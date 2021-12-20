Bihar set to get new chief secy in 2022, two IAS to go on central deputation

With the present chief secretary, Tripurari Sharan, set to retire by end of December, the Bihar government is now looking at options to fill the post, officials said.

A 1985 batch IAS officer, Sharan was appointed as the state chief secretary on May 1 after the demise of his predecessor Arun Kumar Singh due to Covid-19. Since then, he has been given two extensions of three months each, one in June and the other in September. His term will come to an end on December 31.

At present, there are 12 officers in the rank of additional chief secretary in the state, including 1986-batch Sanjiv Kumar Sinha, presently chairman, board of revenue. However, many see development commissioner and 1987 batch officer Amir Subhani as the front runner to succeed Sharan, though another 1987 batch officer Atul Prasad, additional chief secretary, social welfare department, is also in the race.

Subhani had a long stint as the state home secretary as well and people aware of the development said that he might fit Nitish Kumar’s scheme of things. Moreover, what goes in Subhani’s favour is the continuity factor, as he would retire in April 2024, while Sinha and Prasad will retire in May 2022.

Other officers in the additional chief secretary rank include chief inquiry commissioner Sudhir Kumar (1988 batch) and three 1989 batch officers - revenue and land reforms department head Vivek Kumar Singh, industry department head Brajesh Mehrotra, labour resources department Vandana Kinni , and three officers in the 1990 batch, education department head Sanjay Kumar, home department head Chaitanya Prasad and prohibition and excise department chief KK Pathak. Apart from the two officers, heath department head Pratyaya Amrit and finance department head S Siddharth, from 1991 batch, are also in the additional chief secretary rank.

One of the additional chief secretaries Sanjay Kumar is set to go on central deputation. He is awaiting his empanelment after no objection from the state government. Besides, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s principal secretary Chanchal Kumar, who had the longest stint with the CM, is also set to go on central deputation. He is seen as the most powerful officer due to his close proximity to the CM. His exit might lead to a rejig in the CM secretariat as well, people aware of the development said.

Besides, former chief secretary Dipak Kumar is also tipped for the post of chairman of a commission, people aware of the development said. Since his retirement as chief secretary, Dipak Kumar is serving in the CM secretariat as principal secretary.