Bihar short of Covaxin for kids, no vaccine dearth, says govt

PATNA: Bihar is fast running out of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s indigenous vaccine against Covid-19, which has been given emergency approval for administration to children in the age group of 15 to 18 years of age, said officials familiar with the development in the state health department.

The state was left with an inventory of around 11.99 lakh doses of Covaxin at the close of day on Friday, said officials quoted above.

Additional executive director, state health society, Animesh Kumar Parashar, however, said there was no shortage of any type of vaccines. “We received 2 lakh doses of Covaxin on Friday. We will receive another 1 million doses on Monday and another 4 lakh doses on Wednesday. So, there is a continuous supply of vaccine doses. Overall, we have an inventory of about 96 lakh doses of vaccines,” said Parashar.

There were 82.58 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.49 lakh doses of ZyCoV-D before the commencement of vaccination on Saturday, said health officials driving the Covid-19 vaccination in the state.

The average daily consumption of Covaxin is nearly 80% of Bihar’s daily Covid-19 vaccinations of around 300,000 doses per day, said the official quoted above.

A maximum of 456,000 vaccination jabs were administered on January 27 and a minimum of 89,457 shots on February 6 during the last 30 days, health officials said.

Bihar had achieved a cumulative vaccination coverage of 56.19% against 83,46,000 target population in the 15-18 years age group, according to data available till February 16. An average of 8,000 vaccination session sites are being set up daily across the state, but the footfall has been less. It achieved vaccination coverage of 0.57% on February 14 and 0.47% on February 15 among children, as per state data.

With 82.24% vaccination coverage, East Champaran topped the charts among Bihar’s districts, followed by Siwan (77.25%), Jamui (68.04%), Purnia (65.95%), and Supaul (65.15%). Patna with coverage of 47.25%, was fourth from last in the vaccination ranking list of children among Bihar’s 38 districts.

The state had covered 76.6% of healthcare workers, 61.5% frontline workers, and 36.3% senior citizens with comorbidity for administering precautionary doses on February 16. Precautionary doses are to be given to the target population nine months (39 weeks) after the second shot of the vaccine.

Together with children, the state has achieved first dose vaccination coverage of 80.3% against an estimated target population of 8,17,93,000 and second dose coverage of 87.5% against 5,77,91,885 people eligible for it, as of February 16, as per state Covid-19 vaccination data.

