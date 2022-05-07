Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work

Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said.

The move is significant as the assessment of development activities was so far was done by chief minister Nitish Kumar himself during his visits and in meetings with top officials in Patna in normal course. Besides, every district also has a minister in charge.

“The committees will visit in May-June this year to get a feel of the ground realities of the government schemes while discharging the duty assigned by the House with regard to any specific matter. Their reports and findings will certainly help in the progress of the state in a constructive and positive way. This will also make committees more people-centric for greater benefit to the society. They will also improve governance by identifying the officials who hinder government’s development initiatives in any way. Corruption in implementation of the government schemes will not be tolerated,” said Sinha.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Sinha aren’t said to be on best of terms. During the budget session earlier this year, Kumar had lashed out at Sinha in the House for taking up a matter pertaining to alleged misbehaviour by police and officials towards elected representatives.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the movement of committees remained restricted for over two years, but now they will make visits for their assessment and submit their recommendations. In a democratic system, the committees virtually act as the mini-Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) when the House session is not there. The government is also accountable to the Vidhan Sabha,” Sinha said, warning officials that neglect of the committee meetings by them would not be tolerated.

During the last Assembly session, there were several occasions when the reply by ministers to questions did not satisfy the members, who went on to say that the reports from officials were wrong. The move is seen in that light.

Vidhan Sabha deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, chairman of the estimates committee Nand Kishore Yadav, ethics committee chairman Ram Narayan Mandal, public accounts committee chairman Surendra Prasad Yadav, Bihar heritage development committee chairman Bhai Virendra, delegated committee chairman Ajeet Sharma, library committee chairman Sudama Prasad and others attended the meeting.

