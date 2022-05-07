Bihar Speaker asks assembly panels to make field visits to assess govt work
Parliamentary committees of the Bihar Legislative Assembly will now visit all the districts in the state for spot inspection of development projects and initiatives and present their reports, assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who met heads of all the committees on Friday, said.
The move is significant as the assessment of development activities was so far was done by chief minister Nitish Kumar himself during his visits and in meetings with top officials in Patna in normal course. Besides, every district also has a minister in charge.
“The committees will visit in May-June this year to get a feel of the ground realities of the government schemes while discharging the duty assigned by the House with regard to any specific matter. Their reports and findings will certainly help in the progress of the state in a constructive and positive way. This will also make committees more people-centric for greater benefit to the society. They will also improve governance by identifying the officials who hinder government’s development initiatives in any way. Corruption in implementation of the government schemes will not be tolerated,” said Sinha.
Chief minister Nitish Kumar and Speaker Sinha aren’t said to be on best of terms. During the budget session earlier this year, Kumar had lashed out at Sinha in the House for taking up a matter pertaining to alleged misbehaviour by police and officials towards elected representatives.
“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the movement of committees remained restricted for over two years, but now they will make visits for their assessment and submit their recommendations. In a democratic system, the committees virtually act as the mini-Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly) when the House session is not there. The government is also accountable to the Vidhan Sabha,” Sinha said, warning officials that neglect of the committee meetings by them would not be tolerated.
During the last Assembly session, there were several occasions when the reply by ministers to questions did not satisfy the members, who went on to say that the reports from officials were wrong. The move is seen in that light.
Vidhan Sabha deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari, chairman of the estimates committee Nand Kishore Yadav, ethics committee chairman Ram Narayan Mandal, public accounts committee chairman Surendra Prasad Yadav, Bihar heritage development committee chairman Bhai Virendra, delegated committee chairman Ajeet Sharma, library committee chairman Sudama Prasad and others attended the meeting.
Six Nigerians wanted for murder in Mumbai caught at Meghalaya
Shillong Six Nigerian nationals, who are wanted in a murder case at Mumbai, were apprehended by Meghalaya police in Ri Bhoi district on Friday afternoon, officials informed on Saturday. Police informed that the Nigerian nationals were intending to flee India and go to Bangladesh through Dawki on the Indian side of the border. The six Nigerians are booked under various sections of the IPC including 302/364/201/323/143/147/149.
Former Thane Municipal Corporation standing committee chairman and ex-MNS corporator Chavan dies
Ex-MNS corporator and former standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation, Sudhakar Chavan, 65, died at a private hospital in Thane on Saturday after prolonged illness on Saturday. Chavan was also one of the accused in the Thane-based developer Suraj Parmar suicide case. He is survived by his wife Sulekha and son Pranmay. He was chairman of the standing committee four times and the chairman of the transport committee once.
Maharashtra sees 253 new Covid cases, 1 death; Mumbai logs 172 fresh infections
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 253 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the tally to 78,79,054 and the toll to 1,47,846, an official said. So far, 77,29,931 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 136 in the past 24 hours, leaving the state with an active caseload of 1,277, he said. Mumbai led with 172 cases, while the lone death was in Satara in Pune division, the official informed.
Navi Mumbai police arrest 8 for betting on IPL match
Two Crime Branch units of Navi Mumbai police have arrested eight people for live betting during an IPL match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday night. The accused were betting during a match between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings. During the operation, police seized 13 mobile phones and ₹32,670 in cash. Unit III of the Crime Branch nabbed four betting accused.
₹500 nutrition incentive not credited for months, say TB patients
Mumbai Many tuberculosis patients in the city have not received ₹500 cash for their nutrition from the government for the past five months, while some patients have been receiving the allowance abruptly. Yunus earns around ₹400 to ₹500 per day by taking up work at construction sites. He uses the nutritional incentive to buy some groceries during the month. “The money has not been credited for the past four to five months,” he said.
