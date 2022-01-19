Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar State Archives to release documents related to anti-colonial resistance
Bihar State Archives to release documents related to anti-colonial resistance

The documents include the records related to the arrest of freedom fighter Birsa Munda in 1895 and the Tana Bhagat movement
Published on Jan 19, 2022 10:05 AM IST
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: Over 100 confidential documents at Bihar State Archives related to tribal movements and resistance in the undivided Bihar during the colonial period would be uploaded online ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

The documents include the records related to the arrest of freedom fighter Birsa Munda in 1895 and the Tana Bhagat movement in Chhotanagpur against the British.

Suman Kumar, director, State Archives, said India’s Independence was not just the outcome of a movement led by some prominent leaders and their followers. “The country also owes a lot to the tribals of undivided Bihar, who resisted the colonial rule. Though some books have also been written on these events and personalities, many facts and details related to these events are still unknown.”

Kumar said many records and reports related to them are still in the files of the archives. “We will be releasing these documents online on the state archive portal on this Republic Day.”

Udai Kumar, assistant director, State Archives, said these records would help discover new facts about Birsa Munda and Tana Bhagats. “Tribal resistances and movements might get a new perspective because of these confidential records.” He said they planned the online display due to increasing Covid-19 cases.

    Reena Sopam

    Reena has been a journalist for over two decades. She has the experience of covering wide range of issues, including art, culture, archaeology, tourism, forest and women issues. She has also authored a book and is a recipient of the ‘Ramdhari Singh Dinkar Award’, given by the government of Bihar.

