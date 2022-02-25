Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar students in Ukraine in bunkers, some leave for countryside

Students from Bihar studying in Ukrainian universities are heading towards the countryside or taking refuge in bunkers of their hostels, hoping that the Indian government will help them leave the country before Russian invasion intensifies.
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:09 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah

Unable to return home due to suspension of flights, students from Bihar studying in Ukrainian universities are heading towards the countryside or taking refuge in bunkers of their hostels, hoping that the Indian government will help them leave the country before Russian invasion intensifies.

Sharing his ordeal with HT, Mohammed Aman, a resident of Bettiah and a fourth-year medical student at Vinnytsia National Medical University in Ukraine, said. “It was around 3 am on Friday that we received an alert and shifted to bunkers created in the basement of the hostel. There are around 200 students here, a majority of them from Bihar. We expect our Prime Minister to do everything possible to evacuate us out.”

Shubham Mishra from Chhapra, who is a first-year medical student at the university, said, “We are completely at a loss to understand what will transpire next. The situation is grim.”

Mishra wants to return to India temporarily. “Most of us belong to middle-class families and could not immediately take a call on returning to India when the advisory came recently since the air tickets went dearer by four times. The Indian government must evacuate us before shelling and bombing intensifies here,” he said.

Rohit Kumar, another medical student at Vinnytsia, who hails from Motihari, said he preferred to stay at Ukraine’s capital city Kyiv along with his friends after classes went online owing to Covid-19. “With Russian forces inching towards the capital city, we have left for the countryside for safety. Shelling and explosions are taking place everywhere in the city (Kyiv),” he said.

According to statistics provided by Ukraine’s ministry of education, around 18,000 Indian students, who constitute a quarter of foreign students, are struck in Ukraine.

Located at around 265 km from capital Kyiv, Vinnytsia city in west-central Ukraine has around 2,000 Indian students, including 200 from Bihar alone, students said.

However, Anshul Shukla, another student, claimed their studies were unaffected on the first day of the invasion. “It’s 6 am as per the local time and we are in bunkers of our hostel. We have a class test to write. But we are totally clueless whether classes will be held or not,” said Shukla, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar.

Back in Bihar, the family members of the students are an anxious lot. “We want the (Modi) government to act swiftly and evacuate the students immediately,” said Rahul Kumar, a resident of Motihari, whose brother is pursuing a medical course in Ukraine.

