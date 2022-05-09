Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT

With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

Meteorologists said Cyclone Asani is unlikely to impact the state directly but residents can expect rainy weather and cool breeze due to change in weather conditions of neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred at many places over north central parts and isolated places over north-west, north-east, south west and south-east parts of the state in the past 24 hours, said MeT officials.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm.

The maximum temperature hovered around 35°C and minimum temperature around 24°C. Patna recorded the maximum temperature of 35.3°C, Chhapra 35.8°C,Khagaria 35.8°C,Begusarai 35.9°C, Araria 36.6°C, Bhagalpur 37.2°C and Gaya 38.8°C.

Meteorologists said that high-velocity winds at the speed of 20 to 30 km per hour are likely to prevail in the state. North and south districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning activities on May 11 and 12.

Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state upto 1.5km above mean sea level. Apart from this, a cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8km above mean sea level. Under the influence, light to moderate rain is likely across the state till May 13.”

As per the weekly weather forecast, heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm activities is likely over Supaul, Araia, Kishanganj, Madhepura on May 12. The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for thunderstorm and lightning activities across the state till May 13.