Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
patna news

Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT

With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.
At Kargil Chowk in Patna on Monday. Met has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar on May 11 and 12 as Cyclone Asani intensifies in Odisha and West Bengal. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
At Kargil Chowk in Patna on Monday. Met has predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Bihar on May 11 and 12 as Cyclone Asani intensifies in Odisha and West Bengal. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
Published on May 09, 2022 09:56 PM IST
Copy Link
ByMegha, Patna

With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

Meteorologists said Cyclone Asani is unlikely to impact the state directly but residents can expect rainy weather and cool breeze due to change in weather conditions of neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred at many places over north central parts and isolated places over north-west, north-east, south west and south-east parts of the state in the past 24 hours, said MeT officials.

As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm.

The maximum temperature hovered around 35°C and minimum temperature around 24°C. Patna recorded the maximum temperature of 35.3°C, Chhapra 35.8°C,Khagaria 35.8°C,Begusarai 35.9°C, Araria 36.6°C, Bhagalpur 37.2°C and Gaya 38.8°C.

Meteorologists said that high-velocity winds at the speed of 20 to 30 km per hour are likely to prevail in the state. North and south districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning activities on May 11 and 12.

Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state upto 1.5km above mean sea level. Apart from this, a cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8km above mean sea level. Under the influence, light to moderate rain is likely across the state till May 13.”

As per the weekly weather forecast, heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm activities is likely over Supaul, Araia, Kishanganj, Madhepura on May 12. The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for thunderstorm and lightning activities across the state till May 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • ED had also summoned Afzal Ansari and MukhtarAnsari’s (in pic) sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. (File photo)

    ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case

    The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.

  • This is the third incident of acid attack in the last 24 days in Bihar. (Picture for representation)

    Girl critical after acid attack

    PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.

  • Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar speaks with media persons after ‘Janata Ka Darbar’ programme in Patna. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

    Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged

    The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.

  • The woman alleged that the man often indulged in passing lewd remarks on village women and several women had complained to his mother about his misdemeanours in the past (Picture for representation)

    85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village

    An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar's East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday. Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.

  • It took almost two hours for the flames to be doused off. (Photos by Rachel Lopez)

    Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated

    The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out