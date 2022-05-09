Bihar to experience gusty winds, heavy rain on May 11 and 12: MeT
With the intensification of Cyclone Asani in Odisha and West Bengal, Bihar is likely to experience high velocity winds and moderate to heavy rain in the next two to three days, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.
Meteorologists said Cyclone Asani is unlikely to impact the state directly but residents can expect rainy weather and cool breeze due to change in weather conditions of neighbouring states.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain occurred at many places over north central parts and isolated places over north-west, north-east, south west and south-east parts of the state in the past 24 hours, said MeT officials.
As per the daily bulletin issued, Muzaffarpur recorded 88 mm of rainfall, Supaul 44.2mm, Pusa 32.2mm, Darbhanga 31.2 mm and Rosera 15mm.
The maximum temperature hovered around 35°C and minimum temperature around 24°C. Patna recorded the maximum temperature of 35.3°C, Chhapra 35.8°C,Khagaria 35.8°C,Begusarai 35.9°C, Araria 36.6°C, Bhagalpur 37.2°C and Gaya 38.8°C.
Meteorologists said that high-velocity winds at the speed of 20 to 30 km per hour are likely to prevail in the state. North and south districts of the state are expected to experience heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning activities on May 11 and 12.
Kamini Kumari, an official at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “Easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state upto 1.5km above mean sea level. Apart from this, a cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh and neighbourhood at 5.8km above mean sea level. Under the influence, light to moderate rain is likely across the state till May 13.”
As per the weekly weather forecast, heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm activities is likely over Supaul, Araia, Kishanganj, Madhepura on May 12. The MeT centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for thunderstorm and lightning activities across the state till May 13.
-
ED questions Mukhtar Ansari’s brother Afzal in money laundering case
The Enforcement Directorate officials questioned Mafiosi-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother and Ghazipur MP Afzal Ansari for several hours in connection with the money laundering case registered against Mukhtar last year in July. ED has summoned Afzal Ansari and Mukhtar's sons Umar and MLA Abbas for questioning on Monday. Officials said that a case was registered against Mukhtar on the basis of charges of corruption, embezzling MLA funds and assets.
-
Girl critical after acid attack
PATNA A 20-year-old girl lost her eyes and suffered 60% burn injuries after an unidentified man allegedly threw acid on her while she was sleeping in her house in a village in Bihar's Gopalganj district late Sunday, police said. The victim's family said they don't know who was behind the incident. “The way the crime had been executed, it is evident the culprit knew everything about our family,” said the victim's mother.
-
Cyber cell starts probe into question leak, BPSC fresh exam date after gaps plugged
The cyber cell of Bihar Police has started a probe into the “leakage” of a set of question papers of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission for key posts in the state administration, which led to the cancellation of the exam within a few hours after it ended on Sunday, officials said. The BPSC later cancelled the exam and immediately handed over probe to the state police.
-
85 -year-old sexually assaulted in Bihar village
An 85-year-old woman at a village in Bihar's East Champaran has alleged she was sexually assaulted by a 22-year-old man, who has since been arrested, police said on Monday. Quoting from the FIR (first information report) lodged with Dhaka police station, station house officer Abhay Kumar said the incident occurred late Saturday night when the woman was asleep at her barn.
-
Fire at tower near SRK's ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai put off, residents safely evacuated
The level-2 fire was reported around 7.46pm on the 14th floor of the 21-storey Jivesh Building in Bandstand Road in Bandra (west). As many as eight fire engines and seven jumbo tankers rushed to the spot.
