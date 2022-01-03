Bihar varsity ad hocism: V-C on medical leave avoids vigilance, another delays joining

Ad hocism in Bihar universities refuses to go. While Magadh University vice-chancellor (V-C) Rajendra Prasad, who has been on medical leave ever since the state vigilance unit (SVU) carried out raids at the residence and office with another one-month extension last week, the newly appointed V-C in Patna-based Pataliputra University RK Singh has been delaying his joining for the last 40 days for reasons best known to him. He has reportedly sought more time from the Raj Bhawan for joining.

Prasad was to appear before the SVU on Monday, but with his medical leave sanctioned by the Governor-cum-Chancellor, that could not happen, even though MU’s registrar, proctor and the library in charge were earlier arrested in the corruption case and sent to jail. The university is yet to get any replacement, while the acting V-C Bibhuti Nayan Singh has his powers curtailed to just routine work “till the return of the regular V-C”.

“We have not got any official communication from the V-C as to why he did not turn up, though the committee did sit as per schedule to hear him. All that we know is through media that he is on leave,” said NH Khan, additional director general (ADG), SVU.

The problem in MU is that the acting V-C has been recently given nod by the Chancellor’s office to hold meetings of syndicate, academic council and exam board, but his hands are tied in filling up vacancies of various department heads, principals and deans. The university has also apprised the Chancellor’s office about the absence of key functionaries due to their arrest.

“Even the most routine work of clearing pension of widows or retrial dues are getting hampered, while the entire university is passing through a phase of uncertainty. How can a V-C function if there are no key functionaries? Even the financial advisor is in dual charge,” said a senior MU professor.

In Patliputra University, the senate, syndicate and academic council meetings are scheduled from January 10-12 and if the new V-C does not take charge by then, it will be held under the acting V-C SP Singh who is also the V-C of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (Darbhanga) and holds additional charge of Aryabhatt Knowledge University (AKU). AKU has been without a regular V-C since September 2020 despite the advertisement of vacancy thrice, while Pataliputra University is without a V-C since January 2021. AKU is also without pro-V-C and registrar.

SP Singh was in the eye of the storm after former VC of Maulana Mazharul Haq Arabic and Persian University Md Qudus levelled serious allegations of financial irregularities against him in a letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Kumar later forwarded the letter to the Governor, terming the allegations serious. However, later Qudus himself quit.

In MU, however, the date of the syndicate meeting is yet to be announced amid confusion, as usually the registrar notifies it. “The affiliation process in MU also remains stalled, even as the deadline of January 15 for submission of fresh proposals, as per court order, is drawing closer,” said another official.

