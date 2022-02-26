Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
patna news

Bihar women to share experience after liquor ban with CM Nitish Kumar

The women will also share their experiences regarding dowry and child marriages at a function to be organised in Patna as part of chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan Yatra.
The women, who had once gone through the harrowing times due to alcoholism in their families, will share their experiences after Bihar’s liquor ban implementation in 2016. (File/PTI)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 09:45 AM IST
ByReena Sopam

PATNA: It’s time to review life after liquor ban implemented in the state of Bihar in 2016. Who could be the most authentic source for this than the women in rural areas who had once gone through the harrowing times due to alcoholism in their families?

On February 27, some of these women from Nalanda and Patna districts will be sharing their experiences with chief minister Nitish Kumar at a function which is scheduled in the state capital on February 27.

Though altogether 2,500 rural women from JEEVIKA, the Bihar Rural Livelihood Project (BRLP), of the rural development department have been invited to be a part of the event planned at Bapu Sabhagar in the city, nearly half a dozen women will have the opportunity to share their experiences and life after the liquor ban. They will also share on the occasion their experiences related to dowry and child marriages and the impact of the government initiatives against these evil social practices.

Besides, the tales of changes in the lives of rural women and the success stories related to their fight against alcoholism, dowry and child marriages, will also be told through multiple pictures and photographs which will be put on display at the venue and songs and compositions based on these issues will also be played on the occasion.

Not just that, films based on the experiences of the women from Jeevika about liquor ban, dowry and child marriages will also be screened on this occasion.

The event is a part of the ongoing Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan Yatra of chief minister Nitish Kumar.

“Altogether 2,500 Jeevika women from Nalanda and Patna will be here on the occasion. The gathering is huge. So every precaution is being taken to maintain social distancing among the invited people. A seating plan has been made for this purpose,” Chandrashekhar Singh, district magistrate (DM), Patna, said.

A photo exhibition on the liquor ban and the government’ s special drive to stop dowry and child marriages will be held at the Bapu Sabhagar, he added. “There will also be the stalls of bamboo products and Neera products created by Jeevika women,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court, faced with a deluge of bail petitions arising out of Bihar government’s 2016 liquor prohibition law, asked the state government whether it conducted any study before framing the law and created a judicial infrastructure adequate to meet the torrent of litigation that was bound to follow.

The top court underlined that almost every bench in the Supreme Court is dealing with petitions arising out of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act — making it imperative to know whether the Bihar government carried out a legislative impact study and upgraded the judicial infrastructure to meet the new requirement.

