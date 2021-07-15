Bihar: Four DSPs shifted for ‘illegal sand mining’

Four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) in various districts were removed from their posts on Thursday and directed to report to the state police headquarters, a decision which, officials familiar with matter said, was part of the ongoing crackdown on the nexus between the police and the sand mafia involved in illegal mining.

A notification issued by Jitendra Kumar, additional director general at the state police headquarters, identified the officers removed from their posts as Paliganj DSP Tanvir Ahmad, Sadar DSP (Aurangabad) Anup Kumar, DSP (Ara) Pankaj Rawat and DSP (Dehri) Pankaj Rawat.

Sources said the action has been taken on the basis of a report by the Economic Offences Unit (EoU), which conducted an inquiry into illegal sand mining in Sone and Ganga rivers in Patna, Bhojpur, Aurangabad and Rohtas districts.

A senior official of home department said several other officials would be booked soon. The official said EOU’s report has been placed before chief minister Nitish Kumar and his nod was awaited to initiate legal action against them.

On Wednesday, the home department had removed Aurangabad SP Sudheer Kumar Podika and Bhojpur SP Rakesh Kumar Dubey and directed them to report to state police headquarters. A motor vehicle inspector, Binod Kumar of Bhojpur, was suspended and several officials transferred.

On July 12, altogether 18 police officers were shifted from their posts on “administrative grounds”.

Sand mining is banned in Bihar since May 1, but videos of illegal sand mining and transportation keep circulating on social media, showing police personnel accepting money from truckers transporting sand in Bhojpur and other districts.