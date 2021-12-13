Bihar’s minimum temperature drops to 7°C

Residents in the state woke up to a cold morning as several places witnessed dip in temperature, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Monday.

The average maximum temperature remained 22°C while minimum temperature dropped to 10°C in the state.

As per daily bulletin, Pusa in Samastipur remained the coldest in the state with the minimum temperature of 7°C. Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 24.2°C and minimum temperature of 9.4°C, both one notch below the season’s normal. Gaya’s minimum temperature remained at 8.1°C, Purnea 10.5°C and Munger 11.8 °C, two to three degrees below the season’s normal.

MeT officials said that the minimum temperature in the state declined to 7°C for the first time this winter season. Visibility levels at several places plunged due to fog and mist with Gaya recording the lowest visibility up to 500 meters in the morning.

Weathermen have also predicted that the minimum and maximum temperature will further dip by 2°C to 4°C this week.

Elaborating on the weather mechanism, junior scientist Aarti Gupta, said, “As per the current numerical model, westerly wind is prevailing over the state at 1.5 km above mean sea level. Shallow to moderate rain in likely to occur at several places in the state. Maximum and minimum temperature in the state is likely to hover between 14°C to 10°C this week.”

Meanwhile, residents shared that chill in air was felt since morning and majority of them had to take out their woollens.

Shweta Rani, a resident near Bailey Road, said, “Despite sunshine, there was a chill in the air during the daytime. Winter has finally arrived.”