Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar’s UDHD plans centralised web portal to streamline delivery of civic amenities

Bihar’s UDHD plans centralised web portal to streamline delivery of civic amenities

patna news
Published on Jan 16, 2023 10:20 PM IST

The web portal will be linked with all 264 ULBs, including 19 municipal corporations, 89 municipal councils, and 155 Nagar panchayats through a high-speed broadband link for real-time response.

People will also have the option to lodge complaints against delay in delivery of any type of service, including maintenance of street lights. (HT Photo)
People will also have the option to lodge complaints against delay in delivery of any type of service, including maintenance of street lights. (HT Photo)
BySubhash Pathak

PATNA: The urban development and housing department (UDHD) has proposed setting up an integrated web portal to streamline the delivery mechanism of civic amenities across all urban local bodies (ULBs) in the state, said a senior officer familiar with the process on Monday .

According to the officer, the software-based web portal, named UPYOG (Urban Platform for deliverY of Online e-Governance), is being designed under the national urban digital mission and citizens will be able to access it by March-April this year.

Officials said that once the portal is launched, people will not need to frequent the concerned ULBs for assessing their property tax and deposit the same, assessment for a trade license and pay it, submission and approval of the building plans, application for water and sewerage connection, no-objection for construction, etc.

“Everything will be done online and the applications will be monitored from the headquarter to ensure timely and adequate action,” said the officer, adding that the department has invited the expression of interest from reputed firms to build a robust software to run various type of responsive windows,” said an information technology (IT) manager, seeking anonymity, adding that the process of selection might end by the month-end.

The web portal will be linked with all 264 ULBs, including 19 municipal corporations, 89 municipal councils, and 155 Nagar panchayats through a high-speed broadband link for real-time response. “People will also have the option to lodge complaints against delay in delivery of any type of service, which includes cleanliness, spraying of DDT and fogging of melathion, maintenance of street lights, repair of roads and drainage, pugging manholes, etc. There will be a public hearing on contentious issues of mass interest to resolve it,” said the officer.

In the next phase of upgradation, all the ULBs will have their own web portals, consisting of windows to deal with legal issues, scheme management system, MIS and reporting system, solid waste management, sanitation and health, and assets management system. “There will be centralised helpdesk to resolve the issues on a priority basis. Every complaint or demand will be allotted a distinctive number to monitor their status,” said the IT manager.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhash Pathak

    Subhash Pathak is special correspondent of Hindustan Times with over 15 years of experience in journalism, covering issues related to governance, legislature, police, Maoism, urban and road infrastructure of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out