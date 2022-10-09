BJP fields two women for Gopalganj, Mokama by-polls

PATNA: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced the names of its two candidates for the Gopalganj and Mokama Vidhan Sabha seats, where by-polls are slated to be held on November 3, and will be the first test of strength for the party against the ruling seven-party “Mahagathbandhan”.

While the Gopalganj seat fell vacant following the death of former minister Subhash Singh, the by-poll for the Mokama seat was necessitated after Anant Singh was convicted and served a 10-year jail term in a case involving the recovery of an AK-47 from his house.

According to a communication issued by the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh, for the Gopalganj seat, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, wife of the late Subhash Singh, who represented the seat uninterruptedly since 2005. After his death, the party had indicated that the late leader’s wife would be fielded.

Kusum Devi is likely to face a strong Grand Alliance (GA) this time in Gopalganj, which has emerged as a BJP bastion for nearly two decades. The BJP would like to make use of the sympathy wave for her husband and continue its winning streak in Gopalganj.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), meanwhile, is said to be zeroing in on a local and old party leader Mohan Gupta. RJD has been trying to win this seat for a long time, but even during the 2015 landslide victory for the GA, this seat had gone to BJP’s Subhash Singh.

From the Mokama seat, the BJP has fielded another woman, Sonam Devi, wife of local leader Nalini Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who has been at loggerheads with fellow Bhumihar Anant Singh.

Her candidature has been announced just a day after Lalan Singh quit the JD(U) which he had joined ahead of the 2020 assembly polls, hoping for a party ticket and had been sulking ever since being overlooked.

According to party insiders, the BJP is said to have agreed to field Sonam Devi due to Lalan’s ability to stand before Anant Singh.

The RJD also is set to field Neelam Devi, wife of incarcerated Anant Singh, who won the seat four times, is tipped to contest. However, RJD is yet to announce its nominee officially, even as Neelam Devi is vigorously campaigning in the area.

Mokama, barely 100 km from Patna, presents a stark reality of Bihar politics, where bahubalis or their proxies are fielded by the political parties. Both Anant Singh and Lalan Singh are from the same Bhumihar caste and are known political adversaries in the area with both having criminal cases lodged against them.

Exuding optimism that his wife would be the clear winner this time, Lalan Singh said, “Just wait for the results. BJP symbol for Sonam Devi means the battle will be one-sided. And it will be evident in the coming days.”

The last date for filing nomination papers for the two seats is October 14.

