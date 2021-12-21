BJP leader announces 11 lakh reward for cutting off Manjhi’s tongue

MADHUBANI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Jha on Monday announced ₹11 lakh reward for cutting off former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tongue for allegedly making disparaging remarks against priests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jha accused Manjhi of deliberately making repeated remarks against Sanatan dharma. “Manjhi should convert if he does not believe in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Whosoever son of the Brahmin would chop off Manjhi’s tongue for making a disparaging remark against the community would be presented with a cash reward of ₹11 lakh,” said Jha.

Manjhi’s Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) is a constituent of Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance, which includes the BJP.

HAM spokesman Danish Rizwan dared Jha and said no one has the courage to attack Manjhi. “The BJP leadership should handle its leaders, otherwise the results will be bad,” he said. “When Manjhi has already expressed his regret, then it is not right to rake up this issue.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}