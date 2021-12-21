Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Patna News / BJP leader announces 11 lakh reward for cutting off Manjhi’s tongue
patna news

BJP leader announces 11 lakh reward for cutting off Manjhi’s tongue

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gajendra Jha announced the reward for cutting off former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tongue for allegedly making disparaging remarks against priests
A file photo of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi at a function in Khagaria, Bihar. (PTI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:46 AM IST
ByBishnu K Jha

MADHUBANI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Jha on Monday announced 11 lakh reward for cutting off former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tongue for allegedly making disparaging remarks against priests.

Jha accused Manjhi of deliberately making repeated remarks against Sanatan dharma. “Manjhi should convert if he does not believe in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Whosoever son of the Brahmin would chop off Manjhi’s tongue for making a disparaging remark against the community would be presented with a cash reward of 11 lakh,” said Jha.

Manjhi’s Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) is a constituent of Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance, which includes the BJP.

HAM spokesman Danish Rizwan dared Jha and said no one has the courage to attack Manjhi. “The BJP leadership should handle its leaders, otherwise the results will be bad,” he said. “When Manjhi has already expressed his regret, then it is not right to rake up this issue.”

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP