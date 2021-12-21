Home / Cities / Patna News / BJP leader announces 11 lakh reward for cutting off Manjhi’s tongue
patna news

BJP leader announces 11 lakh reward for cutting off Manjhi’s tongue

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Gajendra Jha announced the reward for cutting off former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tongue for allegedly making disparaging remarks against priests
A file photo of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi at a function in Khagaria, Bihar. (PTI)
A file photo of former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi at a function in Khagaria, Bihar. (PTI)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 08:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByBishnu K Jha

MADHUBANI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Jha on Monday announced 11 lakh reward for cutting off former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s tongue for allegedly making disparaging remarks against priests.

Jha accused Manjhi of deliberately making repeated remarks against Sanatan dharma. “Manjhi should convert if he does not believe in Hindu Sanatan Dharma. Whosoever son of the Brahmin would chop off Manjhi’s tongue for making a disparaging remark against the community would be presented with a cash reward of 11 lakh,” said Jha.

Manjhi’s Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) is a constituent of Bihar’s ruling National Democratic Alliance, which includes the BJP.

HAM spokesman Danish Rizwan dared Jha and said no one has the courage to attack Manjhi. “The BJP leadership should handle its leaders, otherwise the results will be bad,” he said. “When Manjhi has already expressed his regret, then it is not right to rake up this issue.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out