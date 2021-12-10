BJP MLA show caused for criticising party leadership, ministers

Four days after questioning the leadership of his party, Barh BJP MLA Gyanendra Singh Gyanu has been served a show-cause notice by the party’s disciplinary committee for openly and frequently raising voice against the party organisation and ministers.

The notice to this effect was issued by the party’s state unit disciplinary committee president Vinay Singh. “He has been given 14 days to explain his position for criticising the party leadership,” said Singh.

Confirming the receipt of the letter, Gyanu said he would submit his reply in a day or two. “My closeness with CM Nitish Kumar and criticism of the state of affairs in the party was not liked by party leaders,” he said.

Gyanu, who left JD (U) in 2015, praised Nitish Kumar for his vision. “In the NDA, CM Nitish Kumar is the only leader who has a vision. There is no alternative to Nitish Kumar and in future also Nitish Kumar will remain the CM of Bihar. BJP has become directionless and it doesn’t have a leader in Bihar BJP who can become the chief minister,” he said.

“I fear the situation in the state BJP is such that it will have an adverse impact on the party’s performance in 2024 parliamentary elections,” he said on December 5 and attacked the party for not creating a strong leadership. “Novices were made the ministers or put them in the organization. At one point in time, the likes of Sushil Kumar Modi and Mangal Pandey mattered. If there would be any problems in the NDA, Modiji was available to solve them. He had an influence on the legislature party and the organization. But today there is no one to look after,” Gyanu said.

The BJP MLA, on earlier occasions too, had opened a tirade against his party ministers and had said that barring one or two ministers, all indulge in corruption.

Earlier in February, when Nitish Kumar-led NDA government was expanded, Gyanu was vocal after being denied a ministerial berth. “The party ignored old, experienced and dedicated leaders,” he had said.

