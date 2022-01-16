Home / Cities / Patna News / BJP questions Nitish Kumar over prohibition law; calls him autocratic leader
patna news

BJP questions Nitish Kumar over prohibition law; calls him autocratic leader

State President (SC Morcha) of BJP Bihar Ajit Choudhary on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition law in the state
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 04:26 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Patna

Fresh tension erupt between BJP and Janata Dal (United) as State President (SC Morcha) of BJP Bihar Ajit Choudhary on Sunday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the prohibition law in the state and called him an autocratic leader.

"If you want your allies along with you to run the government, then listen to them too.We asked him to review the prohibition law. Is that a wrong question to ask? He has double standards and it won't work," he said.

"How many poor people can afford liquor? Nitish Kumar has become completely autocratic, who has got power for 16 years," he said.

Since 2016, alcohol has been banned in Bihar and any violation of the law warrants punishment. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nitish kumar bjp
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out