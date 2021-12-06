‘Botched’ cataract surgeries: Bacteria caused eye infection, says medical report

A team headed by additional chief medical officer (ACMO) probing the reasons behind the loss of eyesight and subsequent removal of one of the eyes of at least 17 persons after a cataract surgery performed during a free camp held in Muzaffarpur on November 22, has found presence of “very infectious” bacteria as the reason which caused eye infections in the patients. The report has virtually, given a clean chit to doctors, who performed the operation.

Nearly 65 persons were operated for cataract during the eye camp held at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital on November 22. After a hue and cry, 12 of them were shifted to IGIMS, Patna, for specialized treatment.

The report, which was shared on Monday evening, said that two types of bacteria that are hazardous to human health have caused the tragedy. The report also mentions about improper sterlisation of instruments and suggested that the room used to conduct the operations was infected.

According to the report, shared by Muzaffarpur ACMO Subhash Prasad Singh, instruments used in the camp were infected with Pseudomonas and Astaphylococcus Originosa. “Reports of swabs collected from the affected patients that were sent to the microbiology department have found presence of these two bacteria. Doctors who operated on the patients are nowhere at fault,” he said.

When contacted, Muzaffapur’s district magistrate (DM) Pranav Kumar said, “The medical report would certainly be taken into consideration. However, the investigation into the matter is underway from all possible angles.”