‘Botched’ eye surgeries: Govt to provide financial help to victims: Nitish

PATNA: Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday announced that the state government would provide financial assistance to all those victims whose eyes had to be removed after an alleged botched up cataract surgery held at a free camp in Muzaffarpur on November 22.

As many as 17 out of 65 people, who underwent the surgery, had to get their one of the eyes removed after they developed infections.

Speaking for the first time on the issue, Kumar said that all those who were involved in the act won’t be spared. “Action is being taken against them. We are not going to leave anybody. We are inquiring every aspect of the matter. Private hospitals have to work efficiently,” Kumar said, while speaking at a function to inaugurate health department’s command and control centre, a first of its kind in the country. The chief minister further said that quantum of financial help to those affected persons would be decided soon.

Last week, few patients recuperating at Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur with one eye removed and cataract in the other, had made a fervent appeal to the chief minister to come to their rescue and save them from a bleak future staring at them.

Kumar also laid the foundation stone of different health projects worth ₹1,919.95 crore including medical college and hospital at Jamui estimated to be constructed at a cost of ₹500 crore.

The CM also announced a slew of other health projects planned including a dormitory for attendants near AIIMS-Patna and additional land for the expansion of the AIIMS-P.

He also said that state government would also construct a super specialty hospital for children and is planning to bring more diseases under the ambit of CM Health Relief Fund.

Alert over Omicron threat

While congratulating the health officials for vaccinating over 90 million people with both first and second dose, the CM said, “We are on high alert in view of the Omicron threat. Till now, over 90 million Covid-19 vaccinations have been conducted in Bihar. We will achieve 100% vaccination soon.”