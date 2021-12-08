‘Botched’ eye surgeries: Victims seek CM’s help

Recuperating at Shrikrishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) at Muzaffarpur with one eye removed and cataract in the other, the victims of alleged “botched up” surgery on Wednesday made a fervent appeal to chief minister Nitish Kumar to come to their rescue and save them from a bleak future staring at them.

48-year-old Parmila Devi, a resident of Jamalabad Tola near Ahiryarpur in Muzaffapur district, told HT over the phone, “I used to supplement the income of the family by working as daily wager. Life is no more the same. God knows how things would be managed with scant vision left in the other eye.”

“We definitely pin our all hope on CM Nitish Kumar. If my words are reaching the leaders in the corridor of power, our CM sir must extend all possible help and ensure safe cataract surgeries are conducted in the future,” said Devi, a mother of six children including four girls.

However, Harendra Razak, a resident of Phulwariya in Vaishali district is shuddered at the thought of cataract surgery on his other eye. “Never in my life again. Let death bring succour for me. The only expectation from the chief minister is to provide us some help so that we could keep our heart and soul together,” said Razak, exuding the common refrain of the victims.

As many as 12 out of 17 people, - whose eyes had to be removed owing to panophthalmitis (severe eye infection) after they along with others underwent a cataract surgery at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital on November 22, are undergoing treatment at SMKCH.

When contacted, Dr. Babu Saheb Jha, superintendent of SKMCH stated the condition of the patients are stable. “None of the 12 patients undergoing treatment has been discharged yet. They are responding well to treatment,” said Jha.

Besides the patients in SKMCH, woes of those undergoing treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) are no less either.

Living in penury at the fag end of his life, 90-year-old Md. Sagir Ahmad, underwent surgey for cataract hoping he would be able to manage to maintain his personal hygiene and relief himself on his own.

“Now we have believe that he is rendered bed- ridden permanently. Our leaders must sit in peace, brood over the matter, probe their heart and decide as to how such patients could be helped,” said Md. Samshad Alam, son of Sagir Ahmad, who is undergoing treatment at IGIMS at Patna.

Alam said that the possibility of his father getting back his eyesight is negligible. “The effort being made by the doctors is to do away with the need to remove his eyes,” said Alam, based on the feedback of doctors.