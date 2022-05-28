BPSC exam paper leak: Revenue officer arrested from Araria

A fourth government official has been arrested by Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police in connection with the leak of question papers of state’s civil services examination, which was held on May 8 and cancelled hours later as a set of question papers began circulating on social media even as the examination was being held, officials familiar with the matter said.

The latest to be arrested is Rahul Kumar (26), who is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district.

Rahul, a resident of Gaya’s Chiriyawan village, was also an examinee of BPSC’s 67th combined examination. His father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector.

The officer, said EOU officials, was in constant touch with the alleged kingpin of question leak, Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav and another accused Sanjay Kumar, both of whom are still at large.

Rahul’s centre was in Siwan. During investigation, police found that he got the questions and answers at 11am from Pintu Yadav and also forwarded it to many aspirants. Rahul is said to have paid a huge amount (not disclosed) to the racket involved in the question paper leak, said EOU officials.

“The investigating team has also traced the suspected payments and money trail. The sleuths also raided his Raniganj (Araria) residence and recovered some documents. Further investigation is on,” said a senior EOU official.

Additional director general (ADG) of police Nayyar Husnain Khan, who heads EOU, said Rahul was arrested from his Araria’s residence and later sent by court to judicial custody.

On Saturday, EoU sleuths searched his residence and seized some papers, officials said.

So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case.

