BPSC exam paper leak: Revenue officer arrested from Araria
A fourth government official has been arrested by Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police in connection with the leak of question papers of state’s civil services examination, which was held on May 8 and cancelled hours later as a set of question papers began circulating on social media even as the examination was being held, officials familiar with the matter said.
The latest to be arrested is Rahul Kumar (26), who is posted as revenue officer in Bhargama block in Araria district.
Rahul, a resident of Gaya’s Chiriyawan village, was also an examinee of BPSC’s 67th combined examination. His father is posted at Madhubani as police sub-inspector.
The officer, said EOU officials, was in constant touch with the alleged kingpin of question leak, Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav and another accused Sanjay Kumar, both of whom are still at large.
Rahul’s centre was in Siwan. During investigation, police found that he got the questions and answers at 11am from Pintu Yadav and also forwarded it to many aspirants. Rahul is said to have paid a huge amount (not disclosed) to the racket involved in the question paper leak, said EOU officials.
“The investigating team has also traced the suspected payments and money trail. The sleuths also raided his Raniganj (Araria) residence and recovered some documents. Further investigation is on,” said a senior EOU official.
Additional director general (ADG) of police Nayyar Husnain Khan, who heads EOU, said Rahul was arrested from his Araria’s residence and later sent by court to judicial custody.
On Saturday, EoU sleuths searched his residence and seized some papers, officials said.
So far, 10 people have been arrested in the case.
Disabled-friendly toilets in 87,610 U.P. govt primary schools soon
The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to ensure 19 basic amenities in all over 1.54 lakh government-run primary and upper primary schools of the state as part of “Operation Kayakalp”. Under it for the first time, the government is now going to ensure disabled-friendly toilets in all these schools by March 2023, say senior state basic education department officials in the know about the move.
Delhi HC notice as construction worker waits 5 years for aid for child's wedding
The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) on a plea of a construction worker who had applied for financial assistance for their daughter's marriage in 2017. It is alleged that now Board officials are demanding the marriage certificate of his daughter for disposal of his application which is in violation of the Board's own rule.
Central govt will be removed from power if they misuse authority: Saamana
Mumbai Attacking the relentless deployment of central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate against ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government and its leaders, the Shiv Sena warned that if this continued, the central government would be removed from power for misusing its authority.
This state has India's largest gold reserves, says Geological Survey of India
A survey by the Geological Survey of India has stated that gold reserve of around 222.88 million tonnes including 27.6 tonnes of mineral-rich ore are present in Jamui district of Bihar, PTI reported. “The state Mines and Geology Department is in consultation with agencies engaged in exploration, including GSI and the National Mineral Development Corporation, for exploration of gold reserves in Jamui,” Additional Chief Secretary cum Mines Commissioner Harjot Kaur Bamhrah told the agency.
Pune woman killed, husband injured after being hit by car
The Wanowrie police have booked a man for rash and negligent driving after the car he was driving killed the wife of a senior citizen in the area on Friday. The couple was walking on the road at the time of the accident. According to the police, Narendrasingh Negi (63) and Vishwambari Negi (60) were walking on the road in front of SRPF group two gate when a speeding car knocked them from behind.
