BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’

The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College (VKSC) in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar’s civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the state police, which is probing the case.

“There seemed to be nothing in order. The college brazenly ignored BPSC guidelines. The CCTV was also not functional. Around 25 ‘select’ candidates were seated in one room and were handed over Set-C question paper 25 minutes ahead of schedule while other students kept waiting for question papers till 20 minutes after the scheduled time of commencement of the exam. This angered the candidates, who were later given assurance of extra time,” said the EOU official, who was not willing to be identified.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has seized answer sheets and sought details of candidates from the BPSC for their interrogation. “There could be a wider involvement. Those arrested are not giving convincing reasons for the mess at the centre and have given contradictory statements. The alleged beneficiaries need to be identified. Some insiders may also be involved. Nobody is explaining why only Set-C was supplied in a room and at whose instructions,” said the EOU official.

NH Khan, additional director general (ADG) of police who heads the EOU, said, “Technical and forensic experts are also examining some numbers to unravel the modus operandi.”

A senior EOU official said complaints of irregularities have emerged only from Ara college, though there were over 1,000 centres across the state. “It needs to be ascertained if the question paper was available elsewhere too before the centre at Ara,” he said.

