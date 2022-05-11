BPSC paper leak: ‘Nothing in order at exam centre under lens’
The examination centre at Veer Kunwar Singh College (VKSC) in Ara, whose principal is among the four people arrested in connection with the “leak” of question paper of 67th combined (preliminary) competitive examination for Bihar’s civil services conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), flouted several examination guidelines, according to an official of Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of the state police, which is probing the case.
“There seemed to be nothing in order. The college brazenly ignored BPSC guidelines. The CCTV was also not functional. Around 25 ‘select’ candidates were seated in one room and were handed over Set-C question paper 25 minutes ahead of schedule while other students kept waiting for question papers till 20 minutes after the scheduled time of commencement of the exam. This angered the candidates, who were later given assurance of extra time,” said the EOU official, who was not willing to be identified.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has seized answer sheets and sought details of candidates from the BPSC for their interrogation. “There could be a wider involvement. Those arrested are not giving convincing reasons for the mess at the centre and have given contradictory statements. The alleged beneficiaries need to be identified. Some insiders may also be involved. Nobody is explaining why only Set-C was supplied in a room and at whose instructions,” said the EOU official.
NH Khan, additional director general (ADG) of police who heads the EOU, said, “Technical and forensic experts are also examining some numbers to unravel the modus operandi.”
A senior EOU official said complaints of irregularities have emerged only from Ara college, though there were over 1,000 centres across the state. “It needs to be ascertained if the question paper was available elsewhere too before the centre at Ara,” he said.
-
Fire breaks out at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan; files gutted
Stacks of government records are feared to have been gutted after a major fire broke out Wednesday morning at Vishvesvaraya Bhawan, which is located on the main road of Bihar's capital Patna and houses offices of various departments of the state government, officials said. The building, which is a secretariat, houses offices of Bihar State Planning Board, rural works department, road construction department and minor water resources department.
-
Tejashwi meets CM to discuss caste census in Bihar
A day after setting an ultimatum, Bihar's leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday met chief minister Nitish Kumar on the issue of holding a statewide caste census and said Yadav has received an assurance that the government was serious on the issue. This is the third interaction between the two leaders in the last 20 days. The last caste census was held in India in 1931.
-
UPSESSB: Applications invited to fill 10 vacant posts
The department of secondary education has invited applications for the appointment to vacant posts of 10 members of UP Secondary Education Services Selection Board (UPSESSB). The last date for applying is May 14. Additional chief secretary, secondary education department, Aradhana Shukla, said that interested candidates can apply in the prescribed format and submit their application in room number -135, main secretariat building, section-5 of the secondary education department.
-
Shirdi airport: Passenger traffic crosses 11-lakh mark in April
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray lauded the progress of Shirdi airport on Tuesday as the passenger footfall at Shirdi crossed the 11-lakh mark in April 2022. “Along with Shirdi, other airports in the state should also provide quality service to the flyers, and Maharashtra Airport Development Company Limited should focus on it,” said Thackeray.
-
LS Speaker, UP CM to attend inaugural session of orientation prog for new members of assembly
LUCKNOW Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla along with chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the inaugural session of the two-day orientation programme proposed for new members of the 18th state assembly here on May 20 and 21, 2022. UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana stated this while speaking to media persons at the Rajarshi Purushottam Das Tandon Hall of the house on Wednesday.
