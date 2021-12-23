Home / Cities / Patna News / Brother duo held for RTI activist’s murder
Published on Dec 23, 2021 09:57 PM IST
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH Two brothers have been arrested in connection with the murder of a right to information (RTI) activist in East Champaran district in September this year, police said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha said the arrests were made on a tip-off about their presence in Raipatti Bhataha village under Sagauli police station limits.

“The brothers were the main conspirators behind the murder of the RTI activist Vipin Agrawal,” Jha said.

The duo have been identified as Ajay Singh (32) and Vijay Singh (35), sons of Jagat Singh, residents of Raipatti Bhataha village.

Police saod a pistol and six live cartridges were seized from their possession.

Agrawal, 46, who had exposed several cases of encroachment of government land, was shot dead by armed assailants at Harshidih in East Champaran district on September 24.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
