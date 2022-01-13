BSEB will conduct board exams on time: Education minister

PATNA: Dismissing uncertainty over holding the state board exams amid rising Covid-19 cases, state education minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Thursday clarified that the exams will be conducted as per schedule.

Addressing the media, Chaudhary said that there is no plan so far to postpone the state board exams and teachers’ recruitment process.

“After analysing the current Covid-19 situation, we don’t intend to postpone the state board exams for Class 10 and 12. Besides, the third phase of counselling for teachers’ recruitment scheduled from January 17 will also take place,” he said.

The minister said the possibility of change in both programmes may arise only if the Covid-19 situation in the state gets grim.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has scheduled Class 12 exams from February 1 to 14 and Class 10 exams from February 17 to 24.

BSEB is already conducting practical exams for students of Class 12 from January 10 to 20.

“The board is taking precautionary measures to conduct exams safely. A large number of students appearing are likely to be vaccinated before the commencement of the board exams. We have asked schools and colleges to keep track of the vaccination status of examinees. Besides, we are planning to increase the number of exam centres and invigilators to conduct the exams maintaining Covid-19 safety protocols”, said an official of BSEB.

Students, however, have raised concern over writing the board exam amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Deepak Kumar, a Class 12 student, said, “Even the chief minister Nitish Kumar has been tested Covid-19 positive along with other ministers. How can the government assure us the safety of our health? The board is risking the health of lakhs of students by conducting the exam amid rising Covid-19 cases.”