Cabinet approves formation of three new municipal bodies
patna news

Cabinet approves formation of three new municipal bodies

The Bihar cabinet on Tuesday approved the formation of three new municipal bodies, namely Ghorashan (East Champaran), Itadhi (Buxar) and Sangrampur (Munger), as per the Bihar Municipal (Amendment) Act, 2020, a statement released by the state government said
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chaired the cabinet meeting. (HT)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 09:34 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Patna

The cabinet, in the meeting chaired by chief minister Nitish Kumar, also decided to upgrade seven municipal bodies and increase the areas of two. It has also approved the amendment in the name of seven municipal bodies.

The state now has 19 municipal corporations, 89 nagar parishads and 154 nagar panchayats.

The cabinet has given its nod for spending over 389 crore for the up-gradation of 89 state industrial training institutes. The decision is seen as an effort to give a fillip to urbanisation.

It has approved the establishment of the eco-tourism division and the creation of 22 posts to promote eco-tourism. At the same time, approval has been given to create 38 posts for the operation of Rajgir Nature Safari. Along with this, the cabinet has approved buying 35 vehicles.

The cabinet has put an end to speculations of a possible third extension to chief secretary Tripurari Sharan’s tenure, who will retire on December 31. The cabinet thanked him for his services.

