‘Can’t live without liquor, don’t come’: Nitish Kumar’s message to tourists

SASARAM: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said tourists who could not live without liquor should not come to the state, where total prohibition on liquor was imposed in April 2016.

Kumar was addressing a gathering at Sasaram in Rohtas district as part of his ongoing statewide Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan (social reforms campaign), which also includes awareness against dowry and child marriage.

Sasaram was selected for the venue of the public meeting as it was adjacent to Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand from where the smugglers were bringing liquor into Bihar, Kumar said.

Referring to people who opposed liquor ban citing adverse effect on tourism and economy, the chief minister said his government would not compromise on health, peace and prosperity of people of the state, especially the women and children. “I ask such persons to not to come to Bihar if they cannot live without liquor,” Kumar said.

Among those who have advocated that the government create a mechanism to allow tourists to buy liquor in the state is former Bihar chief minister and HAM-S president Jitan Ram Manjhi, who earlier this month, asked Nitish Kumar to rethink the implementation of prohibition. Manjhi, who underscored that mostly the poor were being arrested under the law that bars production, sale, transportation or consumption of liquor, said some people should be given permission to drink alcohol even during prohibition.

At the event on Monday, the chief minister appeared to turn emotional as he heard the experience of a disabled woman from Rohtas district’s Nauhatta block, Sarojni Devi - she said her husband is also disabled - speak of how the family once sold liquor but left it after coming in touch with a women self-help group, Jeevika. In time,they opened a grocery shop and earn ₹20,000 every month, enabling their children, two daughters and a son, go to school.

Ministers Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar Chaudhary, Mangal Pandey, chief secretary Tripurari Saran and state police chief SK Singhal also addressed the meeting.