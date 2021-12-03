‘Can’t remit jail term for Anand Mohan in IAS officer murder case’

The Bihar government on Friday informed the state assembly that remission of jail term cannot be granted to former MP Anand Mohan who is serving a life sentence in connection with the murder of former Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah.

Replying to a call attention motion, energy minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, “Anand Mohan is serving jail sentence in connection with the murder of a public servant on duty. Remission cannot be granted in the case,” said the minister.

Krishnaiah was killed on December 5, 1994, by a mob on national highway in Muzaffarpur.

Yadav, who was replying on behalf of the government, said 374 prisoners serving sentences had been granted remission recently and that remission board meetings are held on a regular basis.

However, opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) members trooped to the well of the house alleging that the government was not giving remission to Mohan out of bias against him.

Chetan Anand, RJD MLA and son of Anand Mohan, said the former MP had already completed his sentence in jail but was not still being considered for remission . Other RJD members too alleged that the government was acting in a biased manner.

Several RJD members, including Chetan Anand, stage a sit-in inside the well of the house, prompting Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to adjourn the house till post-lunch session.