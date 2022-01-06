Carcass of 8-yr-old tigress found in VTR

BETTIAH

Carcass of an eight-year-old female tigress was found in Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district of Bihar on Thursday, forest officials said.

This is the fifth death of a tiger, and the first of a cub, to have been reported from VTR since the last tiger count in August 2018.

Officials said the carcass was recovered near the Kaleshwar forest area of VTR. “Prima facie, it appears the death occurred due to attack by another tiger,” said HK Rai, the wildlife conservator and field director, VTR.

“The female cub’s injuries in front legs and head suggest the sign of fighting. Viscera will be sent to Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly and Wildlife Institute of India (WWI) at Dehradun for forensic testing,” Rai said, ruling out the possibility of poaching as the cause of death.