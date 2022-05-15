Cash, valuables stolen from 7 flats in Patna

PATNA: Cash and valuables worth lakhs were allegedly stolen from seven flats at Hope Shivalik apartment located in Patna’s Anandpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred between 1 am to 2am. “During investigation, it came to light that gold, silver and other valuables along with cash kept inside the almirah were stolen from the seven flats. All the flats were locked as the residents were out of station,” police said.

As per locals, the theft came to light at around 5.30 am when a milk man came to the apartment. “He found that the locks of the flats were damaged and informed other residents who informed the police ,” a local said.

Police said that movement of five unidentified men armed with pistols and other instruments were captured in CCTV cameras installed at the apartment.

The station house officer (SHO) of SK Puri police station, Dheeraj Kumar said, “The police have not received any written complaint about the theft yet; so, it is not possible to estimate how was stolen from the seven flats.”

