Cash, valuables stolen from 7 flats in Patna
PATNA: Cash and valuables worth lakhs were allegedly stolen from seven flats at Hope Shivalik apartment located in Patna’s Anandpuri area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred between 1 am to 2am. “During investigation, it came to light that gold, silver and other valuables along with cash kept inside the almirah were stolen from the seven flats. All the flats were locked as the residents were out of station,” police said.
As per locals, the theft came to light at around 5.30 am when a milk man came to the apartment. “He found that the locks of the flats were damaged and informed other residents who informed the police ,” a local said.
Police said that movement of five unidentified men armed with pistols and other instruments were captured in CCTV cameras installed at the apartment.
The station house officer (SHO) of SK Puri police station, Dheeraj Kumar said, “The police have not received any written complaint about the theft yet; so, it is not possible to estimate how was stolen from the seven flats.”
4 more arrested in BPSC exam paper leak case, hunt on to nab key accused
The economic offence unit on Sunday arrested four more people, including an assistant posted at the agricultural department, in connection with Bihar Public Service Commission question paper leak, an EOU official said, adding that bank accounts, electronic gadgets and ₹2.92 lakh in cash were also seized from their possession.
Despite rain, 3 Bihar districts record max temp above 45°C
Despite some parts of Bihar receiving light to moderate rain, extreme heat wave conditions prevailed in the state as the mercury soared above 45C in three districts, said officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Sunday. Other districts where temperature was above 40 degrees Celsius, included Nawada 43.1C, Jamui 42.8C, Buxar 42C and Banka 40.1C, while the maximum temperature in Patna stood at 38.6C.
Modi to visit Kushinagar and Lucknow
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kushinagar and Lucknow on Monday, besides paying obeisance at Lord Buddha's birthplace in Nepal on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. In Lucknow, he will have an interaction with UP ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's official residence. Earlier in the day, Modi will arrive at the Kushinagar airport around 9am and then fly to Lumbini, Nepal, on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.
KV-Gyanvapi issue: Lucknow University Teachers’ Association unanimously backs dalit professor
The Lucknow University Teachers' Association has unanimously passed a resolution in support of its dalit professor Ravi Kant Chandan who is in the eye of the storm overChandan'ss remarks during an online debate on the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi complex issue. “An unpleasant incident could have happened to Ravi Kant,” the association said. Hasanganj police registered a case against Kant for “promoting enmity, hurting religious sentiments and misusing IT platform to spread hatred”.
Rajnath highlights India’s rising global stature, lays stress on self-reliance
Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday mentioned India's rising global stature, laid stress on self-reliance in defence procurement, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's work ethic and touched upon the inflation issue, saying it had affected the entire world. On inflation, Rajnath Singh said, “It has increased not only in India but also in all the countries.” Lauding the PM's steps to curb inflation, Rajnath Singh said all citizens must cooperate. He felicitated students.
