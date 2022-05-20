CBI raids a warning for growing political alignments?

PATNA: In 2017, when the central bureau of investigation (CBI) raided Lalu Prasad-Rabri Devi’s 10, Circular Road residence in Patna in connection with the railways IRCTC scam, it was Friday. Five years on, again on the same day, a team of CBI raided their official residence in connection with the ‘land for job’ scam in railways, which has the potential to alter political alignments in Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is alleged that Lalu Prasad Yadav made dozens of people donate land in return for Group-D jobs to someone else and then used to get it gifted from them to himself after 5-6 years. This was the modus operandi. The case pertains to the period when Lalu was the Union railway minister in the UPA government between 2004 and 2009.

A preliminary inquiry was initiated by the CBI which has now been converted into an FIR (first information report). The CBI in its FIR stated that some undeserving candidates were given jobs in exchange for land at a throwaway price. The CBI has also got the testimony of a few candidates.

The raids come at a time when the bitterness between the two NDA alliance partners in Bihar – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) –losing no opportunity to push each other.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Interestingly, the development comes at a time when chief minister Nitish Kumar had been teasing the BJP by sending signals of becoming cozy to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

THE TIMING

Experts and politicians feel that the CBI raids are more out of panic by the BJP due to the closeness between Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. In the last few months, there have been many such issues when Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and Kumar have been on the same platform, be it the issue of removal of loudspeakers from religious places and more importantly the caste census.

The first signs of growing proximity were sent by none other than Kumar, who walked down from his residence to attend an Iftar party organized at Rabri Devi residence, situated at a stone throw distance from 1, Anney Marg residence of the chief minister. Kumar, last month became the neighbour of Rabri Devi, when he shifted to 7, Circular Road residence as CM’s house is undergoing renovations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tejashwi and Kumar were again seen cozying up in the Iftar party organized by JD(U). Kumar and Tejashwi met for the third time in 20 days separately for about an hour on the issue of caste census.

Though both the RJD and the JD (U) called the meeting a formal one, political pundits started reading the message, causing discomfiture to the BJP.

RJD’s Legislative Council member Sunil Singh alleged that this entire action is political. Political experts also agree on this. “It is targeted and is an indirect message to Nitish Kumar that he should maintain distance from the family which has been involved in scams,” said DM Diwakar, former director of A N Sinha Institute for Social Studies.

POLITICAL IMPLICATIONS

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lok Sabha elections are due in 2024 and Bihar assembly polls in 2025. In 2015, under the leadership of Lalu Prasad, the Grand Alliance (GA) succeeded in stopping the BJP juggernaut.

Again, when Lalu is out on bail and Lok Sabha elections just a year away, BJP does not want to take any chance. Even though Lalu is not in his best of health, the saffron party wants to keep alive “Lalu as an issue” as it sees he can be a big challenger to BJP’s prospects in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar, an image-conscious man, is not in the best of relationship with his old ally, the BJP, and is playing his cards safely. He distanced himself from UP assembly polls and built up more than a functional relationship with the centre and the BJP.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite being in fewer numbers in the House of 243 in the Bihar assembly, Kumar carries a bargaining power, which has pushed the BJP back. “The BJP knows he has the potential to switch over; so the BJP wants him to continue with the arrangement at least till 2024. They want him to continue as CM and dictate terms as they have not been able to find a CM candidate in Bihar. Nitish would also like the scenario to continue as CM till he finds a better option. That is when the situation demands, he becomes close to the RJD to tease the BJP,” said Diwakar.

On the national stage, Lalu’s aggression carries more weight than his numbers dictate in national politics. He has been a relentless champion of anti-Modi opposition. However, each charge not only weakens him but reduces his chances of becoming proactive in Bihar and national politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON