Central team points to shortage of Covid drugs in Sitamarhi, low RT-PCR tests in Bihar

A four-member Central team has reported near-absence of drugs, considered vital in the management of Covid-19, in Sitamarhi, where it inspected the district hospital on Tuesday, the second day of its four-day visit to the state, said sources in the state health department.

The team found that there was no stock of Remdesivir and Enoxaparin injections, while around 700 vials of Dexamethasone injection were available in the district. It also termed the situation alarming, officials accompanying the Central team said.

While Remdesivir stops SARS CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, from spreading in the body, Enoxaparin is used to prevent and treat harmful blood clots and helps to reduce the risk of a stroke or heart attack. Dexamethasone, a corticosteroid, is used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressant effects in the management of Covid-19.

The team advised the Sitamarhi civil surgeon to expeditiously procure these drugs from local suppliers, even as the consignment of drugs through central purchase by the state health department is expected to arrive from Patna by mid-January.

The Central team also found that the district was underperforming in real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests, a confirmatory test for Covid-19.

The team also noted that the district was performing at two-third its capacity of conducting 940 RT-PCR tests a day, and pointed out that the state needed to ramp up its RT-PCR testing facility, as it was quintessential in detecting active Covid-19 cases. At present, only 30% of the total Covid-19 tests in the state are being conducted through RT-PCR, while the remaining 70% through rapid antigen kits, which has a possibility of giving up to 40% false-negative results.

The team, during its meeting with Sitamarhi district magistrate Sunil Kumar Yadav, stressed conducting RT-PCR tests compulsorily of all passengers arriving in the district by train or inter-state buses.

The team, however, expressed satisfaction that adequate arrangements for oxygen were put in place at most state health facilities, including the Sri Krishna Medical College Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur, which it also visited on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the team visited the Patna railway junction, the Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences (RMRIMS), Nalanda Medical College Hospital, Patna Medical College Hospital, and the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, all in Patna.

The Central team, headed by Dr. Arti Bahl of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, includes Dr Neeraj Kumar, also from the NCDC, Dr Saurabh Karmakar of AIIMS-Patna, and Hemant Mahajan of RMRIMS, Patna.

Most of the Central team members refused to comment on the ongoing inspection.

Efforts to reach Sanjay Kumar Singh, executive director of the State Health Society, Bihar, Sunil Kumar Yadav, district magistrate, and Dr. Rameshwar Safi, civil surgeon of Sitamarhi, proved futile, as they did not respond to phone calls.

The Centre has deployed multi-disciplinary surveillance teams in 10 states, including Bihar, as a potential third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic looms.

