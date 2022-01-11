Chaos at IGIMS as it resorts to online registration for OPD patients

Tabassum, a 55-year-old woman of Patna City, was seen pleading with folded hands in front of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) staff to get her vigorously coughing daughter admitted in the pulmonary ward for treatment on Tuesday.

On Saturday, the doctor at outpatient department of pulmonary division had sought pathological test reports of Sana Shabnam (16) and asked her to admit in the ward for treatment. But she was denied admission, as her mother was totally unaware of the online mode of registration and the way to do it.

Likewise, Ajay Mishra of Ara could not meet the doctor in endocrine department to show his father’s report and get the doses of insulin modified as he was unable to register online. On Friday last, the doctor had asked for show him the blood sugar records to modify the medication.

These are just a few of the hundreds of patients who returned disappointed owing to their unfamiliarity with the changed system of registration. Owing to the surge in Covid cases, the IGIMS resorted to online mode of registration since Monday for outstation patients. Accordingly, each department has been capped to see only 50 patients per day, against the normal inflow of 150-200 patients.

Medical superintendent of IGIMS, Manish Mandal, said the hospital administration could not risk its doctors getting exposed to the Covid-19. “Already, 10% of our doctors have already tested positive for Covid. Excess load of patients can upset the entire system of treatment,” he said.

“We have issued notices about change of registration for doctors’ appointment. The patients can choose the date of their appointment of doctors as per their availability,” said Mandal.

Some of the patients’ attendants acknowledged the limitations of the state’s premier medical institution, but said the system of registration could have been better designed so that the needy people need not to fall on the mercy of touts and be able to do the registration it on their own.

“The mobile app required for registration is not compatible with iPhones, older version of android or normal feature phones. There is no concept of a help desk at IGIMS. And those who booked the appointment slot online are required queuing up before a counter to get the printed registration slip before meeting the doctors,” said Upendra Kumar, a native of Babura block of Ara, who had come for consultation at the cardiology department.

One Manju Kumari, a native of Barh, said she was asked to pay for rescheduling the online appointment as the doctor, who was treating her son, was unavailable. “I have to return home with my son and reschedule the appointment next week, probably by then the doctor would be available,” she said, adding that getting the Covid test done for patients at the IGIMS was another harrowing ordeal.

The patients getting admitted in the IGIMS are deemed to have undergone mandatory RT-PCR tests. “But there as just two counters, one for men and another for women. People have to stand in queue for hours in disregard to social distancing norms, leaving the people exposed to contract the disease,” said Rohit Kumar, who had come all the way from Samastipur for treatment at gastroenterology department.